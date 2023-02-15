Clawdaddy’s loses alcohol license after renewal application rejected

Clawdaddy's
Clawdaddy's(Source: KNOE staff)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - Four alcohol permit renewal applications have been denied for Clawdaddy’s Restaurant and its accompanying business, Tackle Box, after the Sterlington Town Council found that not all information had been provided on previous applications, according to the Sterlington Town Hall clerk.

Lucas Parrish, owner of the businesses, allegedly failed to provide history of arrests on previous applications. The Sterlington Town Hall clerk says this was cause for rejection of renewal of alcohol permits.

GSU receives $2.2 million to improve internet services and academic training
