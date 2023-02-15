City of Monroe to hold bi-monthly small business meeting

City of Monroe to hold bi-monthly small business meeting
City of Monroe to hold bi-monthly small business meeting(Source: City of Monroe)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is holding a bi-monthly small business meeting on Feb. 23, 2023, at 9 a.m. in Sandel Hall Room 238 on the ULM campus.

This event is for anyone who owns or would like to own a small business around the University Corridor.

Attendees will be able to hear about new developments in and around campus that may help you grow your business. Owners will also be able to voice concerns or express new ideas.

Louisiana Economic Development will be at the meeting to talk about how you can be a part of the LED CEO Roundtable for qualifying businesses.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police tape GRX
Franklin Parish police find suspected homicide victim
Police Investigation generic
West Monroe police investigating alleged homicide
The Monroe Police Department announced Monday, February 13th, one man was arrested in...
State Street murder suspect denies killing Derrick Moore
Ouachita Parish names Todd Guice as Superintendent
Ouachita Parish names Todd Guice as Superintendent
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home

Latest News

The program will highlight the talent of ULM students and youth within the community through...
ULM hosts Black History Month program
City of Monroe hosts Black History celebration
City of Monroe hosts Black History celebration
NASA hosted an educational program for students at Ouachita Christian School to learn about the...
NASA hosts educational program at Ouachita Christian School
Ouachita Parish names Todd Guice as Superintendent
Ouachita Parish names Todd Guice as Superintendent