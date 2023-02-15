City of Monroe to hold bi-monthly small business meeting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is holding a bi-monthly small business meeting on Feb. 23, 2023, at 9 a.m. in Sandel Hall Room 238 on the ULM campus.

This event is for anyone who owns or would like to own a small business around the University Corridor.

Attendees will be able to hear about new developments in and around campus that may help you grow your business. Owners will also be able to voice concerns or express new ideas.

Louisiana Economic Development will be at the meeting to talk about how you can be a part of the LED CEO Roundtable for qualifying businesses.

