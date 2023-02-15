Bayou Jamb hosts first ever baseball jamboree

Games will be played at West Monroe high school or Ruston high school depending on weather
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Bayou Jamb is known for football games but this spring they decided to throw baseball into the mix. Six local area teams will compete in a one day, two game series. OCS, West Monroe, Ouachita, Ruston, West Ouachita and Neville will all participate in the inaugural Bayou Jamb baseball jamboree on Saturday, February 18th.

10:00 am OCS vs Neville

11:30 am Neville vs Ouachita

1:00 pm Ouachita vs OCS

2:30 pm Ruston vs West Ouachita

4:00 pm West Ouachita vs West Monroe

5:30 pm West Monroe vs Ruston

