Bayou Jamb hosts first ever baseball jamboree

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Bayou Jamb is known for football games but this spring they decided to throw baseball into the mix. Six local area teams will compete in a one day, two game series. OCS, West Monroe, Ouachita, Ruston, West Ouachita and Neville will all participate in the inaugural Bayou Jamb baseball jamboree on Saturday, February 18th.

10:00 am OCS vs Neville

11:30 am Neville vs Ouachita

1:00 pm Ouachita vs OCS

2:30 pm Ruston vs West Ouachita

4:00 pm West Ouachita vs West Monroe

5:30 pm West Monroe vs Ruston

