West Monroe PD encourages safety during internet sales in response to recent homicide
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In response to the recent homicide that happened on Feb. 12, the West Monroe Police Department is encouraging the public to be safe when making a purchase or sale from Social media.
“We would like to encourage everyone to meet in a public place when making purchases from social media. WMPD has designated parking spots available, under surveillance, specifically for internet exchanges. Our lobby is open 24/7 as well,” WMPD said in a Facebook post.
The department added to be cautious of those who do not want to make an exchange at the police department.
