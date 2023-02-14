West Monroe PD encourages safety during internet sales in response to recent homicide

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In response to the recent homicide that happened on Feb. 12, the West Monroe Police Department is encouraging the public to be safe when making a purchase or sale from Social media.

“We would like to encourage everyone to meet in a public place when making purchases from social media. WMPD has designated parking spots available, under surveillance, specifically for internet exchanges. Our lobby is open 24/7 as well,” WMPD said in a Facebook post.

The department added to be cautious of those who do not want to make an exchange at the police department.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.