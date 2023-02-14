West Monroe PD encourages safety during internet sales in response to recent homicide

West Monroe Officer Vehicle
West Monroe Officer Vehicle(KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In response to the recent homicide that happened on Feb. 12, the West Monroe Police Department is encouraging the public to be safe when making a purchase or sale from Social media.

“We would like to encourage everyone to meet in a public place when making purchases from social media. WMPD has designated parking spots available, under surveillance, specifically for internet exchanges. Our lobby is open 24/7 as well,” WMPD said in a Facebook post.

The department added to be cautious of those who do not want to make an exchange at the police department.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Investigation generic
West Monroe police investigating alleged homicide
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
Chiefs’ offensive lineman welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday
The girl is struggling to heal after a dog bite that required more than 50 stitches and staples...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 5, traumatized after dog attack, father says
Senator Katrina Jackson speaks to constituents in Tallulah
State Sen. Katrina Jackson responds to lawsuit claiming she violated a woman’s First Amendment rights by blocking her on Twitter

Latest News

Farmers market
Funding applications open to Arkansas farmer’s markets
Morehouse Parish 2nd graders take part in "Pen Friends" program; a part of United Way of NELA's...
NELA elementary students improve literacy skills through creative activity
NELA elementary students improve literacy skills through creative activity
NELA elementary students improve literacy skills through creative activity
The Monroe Police Department announced Monday, February 13th, one man was arrested in...
State Street murder suspect denies killing Derrick Moore