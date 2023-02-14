State Street murder suspect denies killing Derrick Moore

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Rayville man is arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of Derrick Moore. An arrest affidavit states Moore, 45, died Sunday, February 5th, 2023 at a local hospital after he was found lying in a ditch on State Street in Monroe.

Ouachita Correctional Center records show Monroe police arrested 42-year-old Calvert James Antoine four days after the incident, on February 9. Antoine told investigators his girlfriend, Nekeya Baker, called and told him to come beat the victim up, the arrest affidavit states. Investigators say Antoine admitted to punching Moore in the face at the Fast Stop Convenience Store and he also admitted to being in possession of the firearm used to shoot him. However, the affidavit states Antoine denied shooting Moore. Antoine was arrested for 2nd degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, second degree battery, obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Baker was previously arrested on a charge of felony conspiracy to commit murder.

The Monroe Police Department said Antoine has an extensive criminal history, spanning from 1997 until now. In a statement, MPD said he was arrested in the past for battery of a police officer, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, 2nd-degree battery, simple kidnapping, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

