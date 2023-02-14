State Street murder suspect denies killing Derrick Moore

The Monroe Police Department announced Monday, February 13th, one man was arrested in connection to the Monroe murder that happened on State Street.
By Fredrick Jackson and Jasmine Anderson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Rayville man is arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of Derrick Moore. An arrest affidavit states Moore, 45, died Sunday, February 5th, 2023 at a local hospital after he was found lying in a ditch on State Street in Monroe.

Ouachita Correctional Center records show Monroe police arrested 42-year-old Calvert James Antoine four days after the incident, on February 9. Antoine told investigators his girlfriend, Nekeya Baker, called and told him to come beat the victim up, the arrest affidavit states. Investigators say Antoine admitted to punching Moore in the face at the Fast Stop Convenience Store and he also admitted to being in possession of the firearm used to shoot him. However, the affidavit states Antoine denied shooting Moore. Antoine was arrested for 2nd degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, second degree battery, obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Baker was previously arrested on a charge of felony conspiracy to commit murder.

The Monroe Police Department said Antoine has an extensive criminal history, spanning from 1997 until now. In a statement, MPD said he was arrested in the past for battery of a police officer, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, 2nd-degree battery, simple kidnapping, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

<>

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Investigation generic
West Monroe police investigating alleged homicide
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
Chiefs’ offensive lineman welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday
The girl is struggling to heal after a dog bite that required more than 50 stitches and staples...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 5, traumatized after dog attack, father says
Senator Katrina Jackson speaks to constituents in Tallulah
State Sen. Katrina Jackson responds to lawsuit claiming she violated a woman’s First Amendment rights by blocking her on Twitter

Latest News

The Monroe Police Department announced Monday, February 13th, one man was arrested in...
An arrest is made in connection to a deadly Monroe shooting on State Street
KNOE Monday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
KNOE Monday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Senator Katrina Jackson speaks to constituents in Tallulah
State Sen. Katrina Jackson responds to lawsuit claiming she violated a woman’s First Amendment rights by blocking her on Twitter
State Sen. Katrina Jackson responds to lawsuit claiming she violated a woman’s First Amendment...
State Sen. Katrina Jackson responds to lawsuit claiming she violated a woman’s First Amendment rights by blocking her on Twitter