State Sen. Katrina Jackson responds to lawsuit claiming she violated a woman’s First Amendment rights by blocking her on Twitter

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - State Senator Katrina Jackson (D-34) is responding to a lawsuit claiming she blocked a New Orleans woman from her Twitter account, violating her First Amendment rights.

“What I do know is it’s hate speech,” Jackson told KNOE. “That’s the crux of this lawsuit. Someone is fighting to be able to tell someone to burn in hell and categorize some black woman as dumb b-i-t-c-h-’s.”

Jackson says the comment came during the 2022 Regular Legislative Session as she tried to pass a bill to ban most abortions in Louisiana.

Dr. Joshua Stockley, Director of Political Science at the University of Louisiana Monroe, said the speech is most likely protected.

“The speech is offensive. I am doubtful any court is going to find it as hate speech, however much we may be uncomfortable with what is said,” Stockley explained.

Stockley adds Senator Jackson’s case depends on two things.

“I think the first question is, is Senator Jackson’s Twitter page, it is a social forum,” asked Stockley? “Is it an extension of her governmental activity, or is it simply a page of her privacy.”

Secondly, Stockley says the case can be thrown out entirely if the plaintiff violated Twitter’s rules.

“Does this speech that was blocked, does it actually violate Twitter’s policies? Twitter has fair use policies,” said Stockley. “There are certain things you can say on Twitter that are okay. There are certain things you can say on Twitter that are not ok.”

In 2019, a federal appeals court ruled then President Donald Trump violated the First Amendment by blocking users on Twitter. However, Stockley cautioned each case is different, and in other cases, courts have sided with public officials in similar circumstances.

