Report: Women’s underwear taxed more than men’s in the US

The average U.S. tariff rate on women's undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men's.
The average U.S. tariff rate on women's undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men's.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report says women’s underwear is being taxed more than men’s in the U.S.

According to a new report from the Progressive Policy Institute, American women are being charged a tax that is 35% higher than what their male counterparts pay.

The report said the average U.S. tariff rate on women’s undergarments is 15.5% compared to just 11.5% for men’s.

Most international tariff systems have flat rates applying to all underwear, regardless of gender.

In Japan and the European Union, women are taxed at a lower rate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Investigation generic
West Monroe police investigating alleged homicide
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
Chiefs’ offensive lineman welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday
The girl is struggling to heal after a dog bite that required more than 50 stitches and staples...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 5, traumatized after dog attack, father says
Senator Katrina Jackson speaks to constituents in Tallulah
State Sen. Katrina Jackson responds to lawsuit claiming she violated a woman’s First Amendment rights by blocking her on Twitter

Latest News

FILE - A Kia which was damaged after being stolen is seen at an auto repair shop in Milwaukee...
Hyundai, Kia update security after TikTok challenge thefts
Officials in Ukraine say the country's northeastern Kharkiv region took fire from an array of...
Kyiv clamors for fighter jets as war nears ‘critical’ phase
FILE - Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York...
US consumer inflation slowed again to 6.4% over past 12 months
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Nikki Haley launches 2024 Republican presidential campaign, challenging Trump