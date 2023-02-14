Ouachita Green holds hazardous waste collection event
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Green is holding a household hazardous collection event on Sat., March 18, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center.
Hazardous waste materials include:
- Latex paint
- Stains
- Antifreeze
- Household chemical
- Motor oil
- Pesticides
- Fire extinguishers
- Electronics
- Prescription drugs
- Batteries
- Bulbs
- Pool chemicals
In addition, they are also accepting recyclable materials, sharp objects, shredding services and tires
Ouachita Green will be accepting furniture at this event, but they ask for no plastic bags, pool liners, water hoses, plumbing fixtures or styrofoam.
Items that are prohibited include:
- Radioactive materials
- Compressed gas
- Cylinders
- Ammunition
- Smoke detectors
- Explosives
For more information on this event, contact info@ouachitagreen.org or call (318)-355-5622.
