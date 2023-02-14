Ouachita Green holds hazardous waste collection event

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Green is holding a household hazardous collection event on Sat., March 18, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center.

Hazardous waste materials include:

Latex paint

Stains

Antifreeze

Household chemical

Motor oil

Pesticides

Fire extinguishers

Electronics

Prescription drugs

Batteries

Bulbs

Pool chemicals

In addition, they are also accepting recyclable materials, sharp objects, shredding services and tires

Ouachita Green will be accepting furniture at this event, but they ask for no plastic bags, pool liners, water hoses, plumbing fixtures or styrofoam.

Items that are prohibited include:

Radioactive materials

Compressed gas

Cylinders

Ammunition

Smoke detectors

Explosives

For more information on this event, contact info@ouachitagreen.org or call (318)-355-5622.

