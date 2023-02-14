Newly designed can of beer benefits Black Creatives Circle of North LA

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A newly designed can of beer has hit the taproom at Flying Tiger Brewery in honor of Black History Month.

The brewery’s existing ‘Man at Arms’ amber flavored can of beer now includes a new design by the taproom’s guest artist Vitus Shell. Shell is a visiting Assistant Professor at Louisiana Tech University and President of Black Creatives Circle of North Louisiana in Monroe. The can consists of images of the Tuskegee Airmen.

Shell says a year ago, he gave the brewery some ideas about partnering with a Black artist to design that specific can of beer; considering it’s meant to be a tribute to Tuskegee Airmen. He describes the images of the airmen displaying characteristics such as being humane, natural, having pride and hardworking.

Proceeds from can of beer purchases will support programs like literary art, culinary art, Kids’ Club and the Neighborhood Art initiative implemented by Black Creatives Circle of North Louisiana, located at 131 Art Alley.

The newly designed can of beer is available for purchase through the end of February 2023.

