Hundreds participate in church service that is lasting nearly a week

A church service in Kentucky is being described as a movement that only God could orchestrate and keep going. (Source: WKYT)
By Hallie DeVore, Lucy Bryson, Chad Hedrick, Phil Pendleton and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A chapel service at Asbury University has been happening for nearly a week.

WKYT reports the service started on Feb. 8 and has continued into this week with prayers, praise, worship music and testimonies.

Those in attendance are calling the service a revival and “a movement that only God could orchestrate and keep going.”

The service began with students, but it has grown to include people from all over the country. Those attending include residents from as far away as Oregon and California. The crowd said they had heard about the service and wanted to participate by singing and praying.

“No big lights or big media or anything like that. It’s proof that the Lord is working,” Aniston McClellan, a Tennessee resident, said. “It’s amazing to see. We just wanted to be a part of this.”

Participants said it’s hard to describe how a simple prayer service has continued for days, but they said one of the possible reasons is simple and profound.

“There is just a spirit of the Lord in this place. It really has got its way into the hearts and minds of our students, staff, faculty and our community,” said Dr. Kevin Brown, president of Asbury University.

Brown said classes are continuing at the university but faculty is being flexible if students would rather be at the chapel than in class.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Investigation generic
West Monroe police investigating alleged homicide
Generic police tape GRX
Franklin Parish police find suspected homicide victim
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Senator Katrina Jackson speaks to constituents in Tallulah
State Sen. Katrina Jackson responds to lawsuit claiming she violated a woman’s First Amendment rights by blocking her on Twitter
The Monroe Police Department announced Monday, February 13th, one man was arrested in...
State Street murder suspect denies killing Derrick Moore

Latest News

NASA hosted an educational program for students at Ouachita Christian School to learn about the...
NASA hosts educational program at Ouachita Christian School
Beginning in the 1940′s, Morris Henry Carroll was a prominent educator, businessman, and role...
Remembering Morris Henry Carroll as an educator and role model
Facebook Marketplace Police Dept
West Monroe Police warn residents about meeting people after purchasing goods online
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection
More details about the mass shooting suspect are being uncovered.
3 dead, 5 critically injured in campus mass shooting