Funding applications open to Arkansas farmer’s markets

Farmers market(KSFY)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNOE) - Arkansas farmer’s markets can apply for funding to better serve their communities through the eighth annual Arkansas Farmers Market Promotion Program.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is partnering with the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas to promote and fund the program that is meant to build awareness for farmers’ markets and their vendors, according to a press release from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture provided over $9,000 in grants to 23 Arkansas farmers’ markets through the partnership with the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas in 2022.

As consumer interest in locally grown and made products continues to rise, this program can allow farmers’ markets to better serve their community.

The Farmers Market Promotion Program may fund the following promotional items to build community and regional awareness for a specific farmers market:

  • Signage listing names
  • Seasons
  • Times of operation
  • Location details
  • Local traditional advertising
  • Social media campaigns

Applications are due April 28, 2023, or until funds are no longer available. Applications and additional information can be found at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-programs/farmers-market-programs/.

