Franklin Parish police find suspected homicide victim

Generic police tape GRX
Generic police tape GRX(Gray News, file image)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a deceased man at a residence on Feb. 13, 2023, around 7 p.m.

FPSO says they arrived at the residence on Mason St. and believe the victim, Benjamin Scott, 79, died from homicide.

When further investigating, FPSO says a 15-year-old juvenile was taken into custody around 10:40 p.m. as a person of interest.

The suspect was arrested on the charges of one count of second-degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Sheriff Kevin Cobb says evidence shows that the suspect was the sole offender of the incident.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Investigation generic
West Monroe police investigating alleged homicide
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Senator Katrina Jackson speaks to constituents in Tallulah
State Sen. Katrina Jackson responds to lawsuit claiming she violated a woman’s First Amendment rights by blocking her on Twitter
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
Chiefs’ offensive lineman welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday
The girl is struggling to heal after a dog bite that required more than 50 stitches and staples...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 5, traumatized after dog attack, father says

Latest News

Louisiana State Capitol
Report: Louisiana third least educated state in nation
West Monroe Officer Vehicle
West Monroe PD encourages safety during internet sales in response to recent homicide
Farmers market
Funding applications open to Arkansas farmer’s markets
Morehouse Parish 2nd graders take part in "Pen Friends" program; a part of United Way of NELA's...
NELA elementary students improve literacy skills through creative activity