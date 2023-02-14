Franklin Parish police find suspected homicide victim

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a deceased man at a residence on Feb. 13, 2023, around 7 p.m.

FPSO says they arrived at the residence on Mason St. and believe the victim, Benjamin Scott, 79, died from homicide.

When further investigating, FPSO says a 15-year-old juvenile was taken into custody around 10:40 p.m. as a person of interest.

The suspect was arrested on the charges of one count of second-degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Sheriff Kevin Cobb says evidence shows that the suspect was the sole offender of the incident.

