Covering the Capitol: Arkansas lawmakers considering legislation

Here is a look at the bills they are proposing (click on the specific bill to read the full details and its progress, including votes, through the legislature):

In the Arkansas Senate:

SB 199 Minors and Gender Transition: Concerning medical malpractice and gender transition in minors; and to create the protecting minors from Medical Malpractice Act of 2023.

SB 250 Ballot Counting: To amend the law concerning paper ballots; to amend the law concerning marking and counting paper ballots; to amend the law concerning the declaration of election results; and to declare an emergency.

In the Arkansas House:

HB 1407 Voter Registration and Records: An act to create the Voter Registration and Secure Voter Records Act of 2023; to amend Arkansas constitution, Amendment 51; to amend the law concerning audits of voter registration information; to amend the duties of the secretary of state; and for other purposes.

HB 1411 Absentee Ballots: To amend the prohibition of the delivery of unsolicited absentee ballot applications to electors; and to amend the law concerning absentee ballots.

