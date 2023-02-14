AT&T and NBA donate $200,000 to Grambling and Southern University ahead of HBCU Classic

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - AT&T was announced as the presenting partner of the NBA HBCU Classic on Feb. 13, 2023, giving a donation of $200,000 to Grambling and Southern University.

The NBA and AT&T have partnered to give $100,000 to both universities to help support academic resources, athletics and wellness services as part of their respective ongoing commitments to students, faculty and alumni of HBCUs.

Michelle Jordan, chief diversity officer at AT&T says, “AT&T is excited to be back for our second year as a presenting partner for the NBA HBCU Classic. The education and experience provided at HBCUs is a valuable part of Black culture, and these schools produce some of the smartest young minds in our country, who eventually become leaders of companies like AT&T. We’re honored to be part of an entire weekend dedicated to celebrating and uplifting HBCU students to support their education and athletic aspirations, helping them reach greater possibilities.”

The HBCU Classic will be shown on Feb. 18, 2023, at 4 p.m. on TNT, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.