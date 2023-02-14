AT&T and NBA donate $200,000 to Grambling and Southern University ahead of HBCU Classic

AT&T and NBA donate $200,000 to Grambling and Southern University ahead of HBCU Classic
AT&T and NBA donate $200,000 to Grambling and Southern University ahead of HBCU Classic(Source: NBA HBCU Classic)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - AT&T was announced as the presenting partner of the NBA HBCU Classic on Feb. 13, 2023, giving a donation of $200,000 to Grambling and Southern University.

The NBA and AT&T have partnered to give $100,000 to both universities to help support academic resources, athletics and wellness services as part of their respective ongoing commitments to students, faculty and alumni of HBCUs.

Michelle Jordan, chief diversity officer at AT&T says, “AT&T is excited to be back for our second year as a presenting partner for the NBA HBCU Classic. The education and experience provided at HBCUs is a valuable part of Black culture, and these schools produce some of the smartest young minds in our country, who eventually become leaders of companies like AT&T. We’re honored to be part of an entire weekend dedicated to celebrating and uplifting HBCU students to support their education and athletic aspirations, helping them reach greater possibilities.”

The HBCU Classic will be shown on Feb. 18, 2023, at 4 p.m. on TNT, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Investigation generic
West Monroe police investigating alleged homicide
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Senator Katrina Jackson speaks to constituents in Tallulah
State Sen. Katrina Jackson responds to lawsuit claiming she violated a woman’s First Amendment rights by blocking her on Twitter
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs lineman Nick Allegretti celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
Chiefs’ offensive lineman welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday
The girl is struggling to heal after a dog bite that required more than 50 stitches and staples...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 5, traumatized after dog attack, father says

Latest News

Generic police tape GRX
Franklin Parish police find suspected homicide victim
Louisiana State Capitol
Report: Louisiana third least educated state in nation
West Monroe Officer Vehicle
West Monroe PD encourages safety during internet sales in response to recent homicide
Farmers market
Funding applications open to Arkansas farmer’s markets