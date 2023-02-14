Applications open for first scholarship exclusive to Louisiana Jump Start graduates

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Jump Start graduates now have the opportunity to apply for a new scholarship that will help pay for training to earn employment in the construction industry and develop managerial skills.

The Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS), Louisiana Construction Education Foundation (LCEF), and the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) announced during a Jumpstart 2.0 Convention that applications are not open for the Jump Start Construction Connect Scholars program. This program is Louisiana’s first and only scholarship dedicated exclusively to Jump Start graduates, according to a news release from LCTCS.

“These scholarships not only assist graduates in gaining the necessary training to earn industry employment in construction craft fields, these skills are aligned to in-demand jobs that may lead to management positions,” said David Helveston, LCEF board member, president and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Pelican Chapter.

Students are eligible for the scholarship if they earn a Jump Start credential and a Louisiana high school diploma along with enrolling full-time in an LCTCS Construction Pathway Program or an ABC training program the summer or fall immediately following graduation.

LCEF Board will choose recipients based on the strengths of the industry credential(s) they earned in high school, letters of recommendation, participation in career and technical student organizations, and academic achievements such as GPA, career and technical course work, and skills competition recognition.

Up to 40 one-time, $1,000 scholarships will be awarded for the 2023-2024 school year.

The application was opened on Feb. 3, 2023. The deadline to apply is on April 21, 2023. Recipients will be selected from April 21-27, 2023. Those who are chosen to receive the scholarship will be notified on April 28, 2023.

The application can be found at louisianabelieves.com.

Questions about the application process or criteria can be emailed to Stephanie.Marcum@la.gov.

