West Monroe police investigating alleged homicide

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Feb. 12, 2023, around 3 p.m. at the intersection of South 3rd St. and Stewart Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Brandon Glasgow had been shot and killed.

WMPD says an initial investigation shows that Glasgow was traveling to purchase a gaming system through Facebook.

WMPD says a witness claims to have seen two suspects approaching Glasgow’s vehicle near the 300 block of Stewart Ave.

The witness described them as average height and slender build with one of the suspects having shoulder-length dreadlocks.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WMPD is asking for anyone with information on this incident to contact Detective Captain Tommy Jones at (318)-397-6745 or Crime Stoppers at (318)-399-2274

