West Monroe police investigating alleged homicide

Police Investigation generic
Police Investigation generic(WABI)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Feb. 12, 2023, around 3 p.m. at the intersection of South 3rd St. and Stewart Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Brandon Glasgow had been shot and killed.

WMPD says an initial investigation shows that Glasgow was traveling to purchase a gaming system through Facebook.

WMPD says a witness claims to have seen two suspects approaching Glasgow’s vehicle near the 300 block of Stewart Ave.

The witness described them as average height and slender build with one of the suspects having shoulder-length dreadlocks.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WMPD is asking for anyone with information on this incident to contact Detective Captain Tommy Jones at (318)-397-6745 or Crime Stoppers at (318)-399-2274

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash
Unrestrained Madison woman killed in crash
Monroe man arrested
Monroe man accused of shooting his child found, arrested on several charges
The crossing was built for mountain lions.
Special passage helps wildlife cross under busy highway safely
17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend
17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mars Wrigley in the June accident at...
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fall into vat of chocolate

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 2/13
Jo Ann Deal from the BBB tells us how to avoid romance scams.
BBB: Preventing romance scams
The City of West Monroe is celebrating its 140th birthday with an essay contest.
City of West Monroe hosting 140th birthday essay contest for local students
Ping pong paddle
City of Monroe to host community ping pong tournament