Ouachita Parish chapter of NAACP hosts Founder’s Day program at local church
By Kenya Ross
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish chapter of NAACP hosted a Founder’s Day program Sunday afternoon at St. Matthews Holy Church of Christ in Monroe.

The program honored 114 years of NAACP being in existence on Feb. 12, 2023.

Throughout the event, members of the local chapter reminded the audience that Sunday’s celebration was about honoring the hard work and dedication of past members who made it possible for them to continue carrying out the organization’s mission: achieving equity, advancing policies, eliminating discrimination and promoting education for Black people and persons of color.

The local chapter welcomes residents throughout the parish to become new members of the organization.

