Ochsner Health System encouraging you to go alcohol-free

Ochsner Health System is urging Louisianans to think about their health. They're asking people to join them in the "Alcohol Free For 40" Campaign.
By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ochsner Health System has long promoted healthy living for Louisiana communities. A few years ago, they started the “Eat Fit” Campaign to connect people with healthy menu options at restaurants and stores in your area.

“It actually feels really good to eat well and once we start eating better we start craving better things and Eat Fit is the solution to those who are busy and on the go and want to be able to stop and get a smoothie - smoothie king is actually one of our partners,” said dietician Hope Frugé.

In Northeast Louisiana, she says there are about 39 Eat Fit partner restaurants and stores. When a menu item has the “Eat Fit” circle next to it, you know it hits a wide range of health criteria from dieticians.

“An entrée needs to be less than 800 milligrams of sodium, it needs to be 600 calories or less and it needs to have more plant-based fats than saturated fats so our criteria is really balanced across the board,” says Frugé. “We’re looking at sodium levels, looking at added sugars, most of our Eat Fit options have zero added sugars but we do have a little wiggle room and that is one teaspoon or less of added sugars per serving.”

Now, they’re encouraging people to take it a step further and join them for their “Alcohol-Free For 40 Campaign”, to ring in the new year with a healthy new you. The challenge asks that participants give up alcohol from Ash Wednesday until Easter.

“It doesn’t mean that you never have to drink alcohol again but taking the challenge for 40 days can do a world of difference in your health including improved sleep in the first few days, including better clearer skin, less puffiness in the face, we do a before and after picture of our participants,” explained Frugé. “We have lab work pre and post, we do body composition scans to see body fat percentage, on average our participants lose four pounds during the 40 days.”

She says the bloodwork they do before and after the challenge shows you what the impacts are when you put down the wine glass.

“We also see LDL cholesterol which is our bad cholesterol, on average our participants drop that by about 13 points, triglycerides drop by about 27 points,” says Frugé. “You’ll be surprised at how positive an experience it is.”

She also adds participants notice their energy levels skyrocket in just the first few days of the challenge.

If you’re in the Monroe/NELA area, you can sign up here to do the challenge and get your pre and post-labwork done and get resources to help you through the challenge.

If you’d rather not do the testing, you can join them on their Facebook group and do the challenge on your own.

The Eat Fit team just rolled out a mocktail book called “Craft” - which has a myriad of alcohol-free cocktails.

You can download the free “Eat Fit” app to find the restaurants that are partners around you.

