NELA elementary students improve literacy skills through creative activity

MER ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - Elementary schools across northeast Louisiana are participating in a creative way to practice their reading and writing skills.

The students exchange letters with their “Pen Friends.” Some of their friends are local and others are over 7,000 miles away.

The “Pen Friends” program is part of United Way of Northeast Louisiana’s “READ. LEARN. SUCCEED.” initiative. The program offers 2nd and 3rd graders the opportunity to exchange letters with volunteers through Drax, who are their “friends”, to hone their literacy skills.

Second graders in Morehouse Parish were in for a nice surprise on Feb. 13, 2023, when they received a new book and a letter back from their “pen friend.”

Six school districts across the region are participating. Students will be able to finally meet their friends in the springtime during either a scheduled pep rally at their school, a mobile parade or a virtual meeting.

