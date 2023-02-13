LTHP accepts nominations for Most Endangered Places in Louisiana and State Preservation Awards

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation (LTHP) is accepting nominations for the Most Endangered Places and the 2023 Louisiana Preservation Awards.

Through the catalog of Most Endangered Places, LTHP saves threatened historic sites across the state, bringing awareness and attention to rapidly disappearing cultural heritage.

Over 150 sites have been recognized in the Most Endangered Places list, with more than 40 sites being rehabilitated since 1999.

Brian Davis, Executive Director of LTHP says, “Adding a property to Louisana’s Most Endangered Places List is intended to be a positive step in saving an important part of our state’s diverse history. It shows the local community and potential donors what makes a site important and recognizes that unless steps are taken soon, the site could be lost.

Sites placed on the Most Endangered Places List remain until the threat of loss is removed.

To see the list of Most Endangered Places and to nominate a site, visit LTHP’s website.

Some parishes that have yet to be highlighted are Red River, West Carroll, Catahoula, Concordia, Allen, Jefferson Davis, Evangeline, Pointe Coupee, St. Martin, Assumption and St. Bernard parishes.

Residents can also nominate people and places for the 2023 Louisiana Preservation Awards. The awards are comprised of 11 categories and honor individuals, organizations and businesses for their efforts to save historic places across the state.

To nominate a person or business, visit the website.

Nominations are open to the public until Sun., March 5, 2023.

