Louisiana Delta hosts LDCC day for NELA high school students

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Delta Community College is hosting its annual LDCC day on Feb. 14 and 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event will take place on the Monroe campus in the Advanced Technology Center.

High school students across NELA will get to spend time getting familiar with LDCC’s program.

Each department will have hands-on experiences for the students to get a sense of what the career choice would include.

LDCC says they are expecting around 1,600 students for this event with around 300 students coming in every hour.

