LA Tech opens new recycling center on campus, available 24/7

By Kenya Ross
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech University opened a new recycling center on its campus Sunday morning.

Students at the university were out sorting materials on Feb. 12, 2023, for the opening of the new center. The center is located on the south end of Tolliver Hall. It is open to students and residents in Lincoln Parish to drop off recyclable items such as plastic, cardboard, steel, and aluminum.

A graduate student says this is a project that their environmental group has been working on for over a year.

“It all started as a project that we did last year where we had recycling drives every two weeks, but we wanted something that was more permanent; that outlasted us who had started it, so we started creating this,” says LA Tech graduate student Sydney Mashaw.

The recycling center is available 24/7 for anyone to drop off their materials.

