Head start services in Ouachita Parish to be taken over by new providers

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Beginning next school year, head start services in Ouachita Parish will be provided by Innovative Network of Knowledge (INK) rather than Prime Time, Inc., which has operated the program for the last six years, according to a press release from Prime Time, Inc.

Through the Designation Renewal System (DRS), providing head start services in Ouachita Parish will be transferred over to INK. Prime Time, Inc. is going to continue to provide services through the rest of the school year. INK will take over services starting on June 1, 2023.

Prime Time board chair, Melinda Mintz, says the program is proud of the services they have provided to the community over the past six years.

“We are proud of the work we have done in service to Ouachita Parish families over the past six years,” Mintz says. “Working together with our local community partners, our Prime Time families, and our dedicated staff, we have developed four beautifully renovated school buildings, with safe and modern playgrounds; trained a team of highly qualified and effective educators who surpass the national average on CLASS, which measures the effectiveness of teacher-student interactions; and achieved school-readiness scores that show Prime Time students are entering kindergarten prepared to succeed.”

INK currently provides services to various locations and has done so for nearly two decades.

“INK has provided high-quality Head Start and Early Head Start programs for over a decade,” says Denise Shetter, executive director of INK. “We currently serve in 19 locations both within local school districts and stand-alone centers. INK is a mission-driven organization that is passionate about our families, our staff and our communities and we look forward to serving in the Monroe/West Monroe area.”

Both Prime Time and INK say they are committed to a seamless transition and continuity of services. Families and community partners will be notified of the next steps as they become available during the transition period, according to the press release.

Other services provided by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, the statewide nonprofit that operates Prime Time, will continue to be provided to the community of Ouachita Parish. One that will continue to be offered is the after-school Prime Time family engagement and literacy programs. LEH’s initiatives supporting local libraries, museums and other cultural institutions will also continue.

