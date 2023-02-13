El Dorado Police to host training for parents regarding children’s internet safety

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The El Dorado Police Department is accepting applications from parents who are interested in attending a safety seminar regarding children’s internet safety.

The safety training will talk about the platforms Snapchat, Minecraft, Fortnite, and TikTok. The training will cover topics such as parental controls, online gaming, warning signs to look out for, and sextortion.

Parents who wish to attend must fill out an application and be screened. EDPD says once an application is accepted, they will let the parent know where and when the event will take place. No children will be allowed at the event.

To get an application, scan the QR code in the flyer below, stop by the EDPD department in person, or email srowland@eldoradopolice.org or ljohnson@southarkchildren.com.

