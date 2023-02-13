City of West Monroe hosting 140th birthday essay contest for local students

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Middle and high school students who are currently in grades 6-12 and live in the City of West Monroe or the west side of the Ouachita River can now enter an essay contest in celebration of the city’s 140th birthday.

The essay topics can range from growing up in West Monroe to things such as what a student enjoys about the community or thoughts about West Monroe’s future.

The grades will be divided into different categories. There will be a 6-8 grades category, 9-10 grades category, and 11-12 grades category. One winning essay will be chosen from each category.

To submit an entry, email wm140@westmonroe.la.gov by Friday, March 31 at 5 p.m.

The rules for the contest can be found on the City of West Monroe’s website.

