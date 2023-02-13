City of Monroe to host community ping pong tournament

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Get ready to ping some pongs with the City of Monroe!

The City of Monroe will host a ping pong tournament on Monday, Feb. 20, from 5-8 p.m. The tournament will take place at the Saul Adler Community Center, located at 3900 Westminister Ave. in Monroe.

The tournament will have trophies for first, second and third place winners.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.