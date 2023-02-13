City of Monroe to host community ping pong tournament

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Get ready to ping some pongs with the City of Monroe!

The City of Monroe will host a ping pong tournament on Monday, Feb. 20, from 5-8 p.m. The tournament will take place at the Saul Adler Community Center, located at 3900 Westminister Ave. in Monroe.

The tournament will have trophies for first, second and third place winners.

