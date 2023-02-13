City of Monroe holds wellness check-in at Benoit Community Center

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is having a wellness check-in at Benoit Community Center on Feb. 14, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This event is free and open to all ages.

ULM Nursing students and community health experts will be available to check your blood pressure, heart rate, glucose levels, eyes and ears.

The City of Monroe says they will provide check-ins once a month through April.

Other check-in dates are:

March 21

April 25

