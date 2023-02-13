City of Monroe holds wellness check-in at Benoit Community Center

City of Monroe holds wellness check in at Benoit Community Center
City of Monroe holds wellness check in at Benoit Community Center(Source: City of Monroe)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is having a wellness check-in at Benoit Community Center on Feb. 14, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This event is free and open to all ages.

ULM Nursing students and community health experts will be available to check your blood pressure, heart rate, glucose levels, eyes and ears.

The City of Monroe says they will provide check-ins once a month through April.

Other check-in dates are:

  • March 21
  • April 25

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash
Unrestrained Madison woman killed in crash
Monroe man arrested
Monroe man accused of shooting his child found, arrested on several charges
The crossing was built for mountain lions.
Special passage helps wildlife cross under busy highway safely
17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend
17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mars Wrigley in the June accident at...
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fall into vat of chocolate

Latest News

The City of West Monroe is celebrating its 140th birthday with an essay contest.
City of West Monroe hosting 140th birthday essay contest for local students
Ping pong paddle
City of Monroe to host community ping pong tournament
The El Dorado Police Department is hosting an internet safety training event.
El Dorado Police to host training for parents regarding children’s internet safety
Head start program generic
Head start services in Ouachita Parish to be taken over by new providers