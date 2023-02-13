BBB: Preventing romance scams

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Valentine’s Day is approaching and Jo Ann Deal of the Better Business Bureau says the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) wants you to know about the hottest lies being told to get people to lose heartbreak money.

She said most people are prone to give money to people who say they are sick or in love with someone. According to the FTC, nearly 70,000 consumers lost $1.3 billion last year due to romance scams.

Deal said to avoid romance scams:

If someone tells you to send them money to receive a package, don’t do it.

If someone asks you to send cryptocurrency because they love you and want to help you, don’t get involved.

If details don’t match when you reverse search an image, it’s most likely a scam.

Deal also said one way to check the legitimacy of a product is to google the name of the product and site and look up the BBB report of the item.

