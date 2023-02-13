BBB: Preventing romance scams

Jo Ann Deal from the BBB tells us how to avoid romance scams.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Valentine’s Day is approaching and Jo Ann Deal of the Better Business Bureau says the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) wants you to know about the hottest lies being told to get people to lose heartbreak money.

She said most people are prone to give money to people who say they are sick or in love with someone. According to the FTC, nearly 70,000 consumers lost $1.3 billion last year due to romance scams.

Deal said to avoid romance scams:

  • If someone tells you to send them money to receive a package, don’t do it.
  • If someone asks you to send cryptocurrency because they love you and want to help you, don’t get involved.
  • If details don’t match when you reverse search an image, it’s most likely a scam.

Deal also said one way to check the legitimacy of a product is to google the name of the product and site and look up the BBB report of the item.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash
Unrestrained Madison woman killed in crash
Monroe man arrested
Monroe man accused of shooting his child found, arrested on several charges
The crossing was built for mountain lions.
Special passage helps wildlife cross under busy highway safely
17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend
17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mars Wrigley in the June accident at...
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fall into vat of chocolate

Latest News

The City of West Monroe is celebrating its 140th birthday with an essay contest.
City of West Monroe hosting 140th birthday essay contest for local students
Ping pong paddle
City of Monroe to host community ping pong tournament
The El Dorado Police Department is hosting an internet safety training event.
El Dorado Police to host training for parents regarding children’s internet safety
Ochsner Health System is urging Louisianans to think about their health. They're asking people...
Ochsner Health System encouraging you to go alcohol-free