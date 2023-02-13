Analyst: Enjoy falling gas prices ‘while they last’

Although gas and diesel prices fell for the second week, a petroleum analyst warns motorists to...
Although gas and diesel prices fell for the second week, a petroleum analyst warns motorists to enjoy it while it lasts.(AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Although gas and diesel prices fell for the second week, a petroleum analyst warns motorists to enjoy it while it lasts.

According to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell 5.1 cents last week to $3.06.

Despite the drop, prices in the Natural State remain 14.1 cents higher than a month ago and just 8.2 cents lower than last year.

The national average fell 7.3 cents a gallon to $3.37. The national average price of diesel also fell 7.3 cents to $4.53 a gallon.

“For a second straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined, alongside the price of diesel which has fallen to its lowest level in nearly a year,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

While expects diesel prices to continue dropping, he cautions that the transition to summer gasoline will send those prices up.

“Refinery maintenance season will soon be in full force, likely putting upward pressure on prices,” he said. “On average, gasoline prices rise between 35 and 85 cents per gallon between March and Memorial Day, so motorists seeing prices fall should enjoy the declines while they last.”

To find the cheapest gas prices wherever you travel, visit the KAIT Pump Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash
Unrestrained Madison woman killed in crash
Monroe man arrested
Monroe man accused of shooting his child found, arrested on several charges
The crossing was built for mountain lions.
Special passage helps wildlife cross under busy highway safely
17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend
17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mars Wrigley in the June accident at...
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fall into vat of chocolate

Latest News

The El Dorado Police Department is hosting an internet safety training event.
El Dorado Police to host training for parents regarding children’s internet safety
Ochsner Health System is urging Louisianans to think about their health. They're asking people...
Ochsner Health System encouraging you to go alcohol-free
LA Tech opens new recycling center on campus, available 24/7
LA Tech opens new recycling center on campus, available 24/7
LA Tech opens new recycling center on campus, available 24/7
LA Tech opens new recycling center on campus, available 24/7
Head start program generic
Head start services in Ouachita Parish to be taken over by new providers