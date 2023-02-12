Unrestrained 62-year-old Lincoln Parish man loses his life in crash on I-20 in Bossier Parish

Deadly two-car crash
Deadly two-car crash
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Choudrant man died after his vehicle veered off I-20 and struck a tree while he was unrestrained.

On Saturday Feb. 11 just before 3:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP) troopers began investigating a one-vehicle crash on I-20 west of Louisiana Highway 157. When troopers arrived, they discovered 62-year-old Danny Ambrose was driving a 2003 Toyota MR2 west on I-20 and for unknown reasons had exited the roadway.

Unrestrained, Ambrose struck a tree and then overturned.

Ambrose suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash; however, routine toxicology samples were gathered and submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

