No. 3 LSU vs No. 1 South Carolina

NOTE: Script is through the third quarter. It will be updated once the game has ended.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and her No. 3 Tigers traveled to Columbia, S.C. to face South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and her No. 1 Gamecocks on Sunday, Feb. 12.

LSU (23-0, 11-0 SEC) trailed South Carolina (24-0, 11-0 SEC), 64-48, at the end of the third quarter.

Alexis Morris had a game-high 17 points through three quarters. Angel Reese got into foul trouble early and had to sit for a while. She had just three points at the break. She was up to 7 points at the end of the third quarter.

LSU shot 43% from the field, while South Carolina hit 52% of its shots in the first half.

Zia Cooke led the Gamecocks with 17 points. Aliyah Boston added 14 points.

The Tigers got off to a slow start, trailing by as many as 16 points (18-2 with 4:41 to go in the opening quarter). They then trailed by 18 in the fourth quarter. It was their biggest deficit of the season. The most they had been down previously was 10. They clawed their way back to within nine, 24-15, at the end of the first quarter. They trailed 42-32 at halftime.

LSU pulled within three points, 28-25, with 5:29 left in the first half. It was the closest the Tigers were able to get, as the Gamecocks were able to answer each time LSU got some momentum going.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.