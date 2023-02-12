Investigators hope technology will help provide a name in a years-long cold case

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to solve a 22-year-old case by using DNA once more.

In 2001, a fisherman discovered a skull along the St. Francis River in Marked Tree.

Brad Felkins, lieutenant with the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, said the skull was the only remains found at the time. He said now the area the skull was found in is all underwater.

A skull could not give investigators any cause of death. Felkins said the skull was not a complete skull either. It was missing the mandible.

DNA testing would determine just how long John Doe had been deceased.

“From the time he was found he had been deceased at least a year or so. I don’t know how long he might have been deceased but at least up to a year,” Felkins said.

DNA would also tell investigators some details about John Doe. It was determined that John Doe was black and between 16 to 19-years-old at the time of his death. Putting his birth year from 1982 – 1985.

Felkins said police searched for the boy’s identity, following leads of missing persons, to no avail.

“We investigated some missing persons that have been brought to our attention but we haven’t been able to identify him yet,” he said.

Now, the police department has partnered with Othram, a private company that specializes in forensic genealogy.

The practice is relatively new, it uses publicly available genealogy databases to find familial links to DNA.

Forensic genealogy has already helped previously unsolved crimes and it could help identify Poinsett County’s John Doe to his family.

“If we could get it solved, find out, we put a name with the skull, because I’m hoping there’s family out there who’s missing him,” Felkins said. “It falls on us to try and find out what his name is. I think it would be our burden to bear now and it has been for the past 22 years… and we hope to do that.”

The cost of testing can get expensive, but Felkins said the public can help.

“A citizen can donate money to help finance this testing. It’s very costly so every little bit helps, and I know the family of whoever this young man is would appreciate it also,” he said.

Below is the link to donate to help solve the Poinsett County John Doe case:

https://dnasolves.com/articles/poinsett-county-john-doe-2001/

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash
Unrestrained Madison woman killed in crash
Monroe man arrested
Monroe man accused of shooting his child found, arrested on several charges
The crossing was built for mountain lions.
Special passage helps wildlife cross under busy highway safely
17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend
17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mars Wrigley in the June accident at...
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fall into vat of chocolate

Latest News

The El Dorado Police Department is hosting an internet safety training event.
El Dorado Police to host training for parents regarding children’s internet safety
Ochsner Health System is urging Louisianans to think about their health. They're asking people...
Ochsner Health System encouraging you to go alcohol-free
LA Tech opens new recycling center on campus, available 24/7
LA Tech opens new recycling center on campus, available 24/7
LA Tech opens new recycling center on campus, available 24/7
LA Tech opens new recycling center on campus, available 24/7
Head start program generic
Head start services in Ouachita Parish to be taken over by new providers