MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Wossman hosted Carroll for a District 1-3A showdown. The Wildcats defeated the Bulldogs, 66-60 to finish undefeated in District play. Antron Mason led the way with 21 points, and Kamron Coleman recorded a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.