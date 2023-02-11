Unrestrained Madison woman killed in crash

Car crash
Car crash(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
WAVERLY, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Feb. 10, 2023, around 11 p.m. on I-20 near Louisiana Hwy 577.

Michelle L. Favors, 52, was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 east on I-20 when the vehicle exited the road and overturned.

LSP says Favors was unrestrained, causing her to be ejected from the vehicle.

Favors sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Madison Parish Coroner’s Office.

LSP does not know if impairment was a factor at this time.

Toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

This is an ongoing investigation.

LSP wants to remind drivers to buckle up when getting behind the wheel as failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences.

