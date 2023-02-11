Police make 2 arrests in connection with nightclub mass shooting

Nikeal Franklin (left) and Jy'Shaun Jackson (right)
Nikeal Franklin (left) and Jy'Shaun Jackson (right)(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced on Friday, Feb. 10, the arrests of two people in connection with a mass shooting at a nightclub in January.

Police said 12 people were injured by gunfire inside the Dior Bar and Lounge on Bennington Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 22.

According to BRPD, Nikeal Franklin, 19, and Jy’Shaun Jackson, 19, have been arrested. Police said Franklin faces 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder, while Jackson faces 12 counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder.

Nikeal Franklin
Nikeal Franklin(Baton Rouge Police Department)
Jy'Shaun Jackson
Jy'Shaun Jackson(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Police said the arrests came after BRPD detectives and St. James Parish Sheriff’s Department detectives and deputies executed multiple search warrants on Friday, Feb. 10.

Police have not released anything about the possibility of more arrests in the case.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

They continue to encourage members of the public to come forward with any details that may be able to help investigators.

A tip can be reported anonymously to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

