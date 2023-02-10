Woman killed in East Carroll Parish crash

EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Epps woman.

Louisiana State Police responded to the crash around 3:45 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 65 north of Lake Providence. A preliminary investigation found that the victim identified as 45-year-old Casi E.B. Blaylock was driving north in a 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Police say her car crossed the centerline and hit a Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

Police say Blaylock was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. They say she died from her injuries at a hospital. The driver of the Silverado had moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Toxicology samples were sent off for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.