STUDY: African Americans among lowest uninsured in Arkansas

A recent study is showing major disparities between those with health insurance in Arkansas.
A recent study is showing major disparities between those with health insurance in Arkansas.(WVIR)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A recent study is showing major disparities between those with health insurance in Arkansas.

Insurance quote company QuoteWizard looked at the disparities in healthcare in the United States, focusing on race and ethnicity.

In Arkansas, the company found 3% of African Americans are uninsured, followed by caucasians at 6%, Hispanic and Latino people at 21%, and Asian people at 22%.

According to the study, 9% of people don’t have health insurance nationwide, with nearly 10% of African Americans being uninsured.

You can read more about some of the other factors that affect health insurance rates by visiting QuoteWizard’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend
17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend
Fatal crash generic
Monroe teen killed in fatal crash
A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Epps woman.
Woman killed in East Carroll Parish crash
La. Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe
La. Sen. Katrina Jackson sued for allegedly violating First Amendment rights
Colorado police say a woman attempted to kidnap a child from an area Walmart.
Police: Woman arrested for attempting to kidnap child from Walmart

Latest News

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ADH reported a “very high” activity level of influenza-like illness.
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season
Northeast Delta Human Services Authority hosted a responsible beverage server training class
HSA hosts ‘Responsible Beverage Safety Training’ class
Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the health benefits of fiber.
Health Benefits of fiber with Nutritionist Jen Avis
A new study is showing that Arkansas is one of the worst states when it comes to caring for...
STUDY: Arkansas ranks among lowest for dental health
A bill filed on Jan. 26 by Rep. Nichole Clowney would create an exception to Arkansas’ abortion...
Proposed Arkansas bill would create abortion exceptions