Sterlington prepares for 3rd Annual Cajun Collision Tournament

20 NAIA baseball teams will compete
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 3rd Annual Cajun Collision Tournament will be held February 9-12 at the Sterlington Sports Complex hosted by LSU-Shreveport and the Sterlington Sports Complex. This tournament will bring an estimated economic impact of over $270,000 to Ouachita Parish. Twenty NAIA baseball teams from across the country will compete.

