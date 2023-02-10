Sterlington prepares for 3rd Annual Cajun Collision Tournament

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 3rd Annual Cajun Collision Tournament will be held February 9-12 at the Sterlington Sports Complex hosted by LSU-Shreveport and the Sterlington Sports Complex. This tournament will bring an estimated economic impact of over $270,000 to Ouachita Parish. Twenty NAIA baseball teams from across the country will compete.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.