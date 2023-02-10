Sterlington girls basketball wins Little Caesars Team of the Week
Lady Panthers currently ranked 5th in non-select division III
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington girls basketball has been on a tear, after Hope Tucker hit the buzzer beating three against Union Parish, they have been playing their best ball. Winning four of their last six and currently being ranked at number five in non-select division III. The lady Panthers thank their team chemistry for their success.
