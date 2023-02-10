State police investigating second officer-involved shooting in less than a week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a second officer-involved shooting in Shreveport in less than a week.

More than 30 police units responded to the scene of the shooting Thursday evening (Feb. 9) around 4 p.m. near the 400 block of W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Shreveport Police Department officials say it all started when they were called out to the Family Dollar at Linwood and Flournoy Lucas near Bert Kouns about an attempted carjacking.

When officers got on scene, they found someone suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers were able to identify the suspect, and began to chase him, police officials say.

An official with Louisiana State Police says at some point while officers were chasing the suspect, an SPD officer shot the suspect. The suspect’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening, police say. This all happened about half a mile away from the original carjacking scene at the Family Dollar.

LSP is taking over the investigation. No other information is currently available. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call LSP at 318-741-2728.

Less than a week ago, an officer with SPD fatally shot a man named Alonzo Bagley at the Villa Norté Apartments on Fullerton Street.

This is a developing story.

