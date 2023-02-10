Sheriff’s office searches near Riverbend Elementary; area deemed safe

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Riverbend Elementary was put on lockdown for a short time this morning at 9:25 as a precaution as police looked for a suspect wanted on drug charges, according to a spokesman for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect’s car was spotted near the school, and the surrounding area was searched.

The spokesperson says the school was never in immediate danger as the lockdown was just a precaution. Riverbend Elementary’s lockdown ended around 10:40 this morning.

The suspect has not been found, but police say they do not believe he is in the area.

Their search is continuing.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.