Sheriff’s office searches near Riverbend Elementary; area deemed safe

Riverbend Elementary School in West Monroe, Louisiana
By Madison Remrey
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Riverbend Elementary was put on lockdown for a short time this morning at 9:25 as a precaution as police looked for a suspect wanted on drug charges, according to a spokesman for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect’s car was spotted near the school, and the surrounding area was searched.

The spokesperson says the school was never in immediate danger as the lockdown was just a precaution. Riverbend Elementary’s lockdown ended around 10:40 this morning.

The suspect has not been found, but police say they do not believe he is in the area.

Their search is continuing.

