Monroe man accused of shooting his child found, arrested on several charges

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested on numerous charges including one relating to an incident where he allegedly shot his child, according to court records.

On Feb. 10, Monroe Police Department detectives went to a home on Rogers St. in response to a tip that Xavier Givens, who is wanted in a recent homicide case, lives there. While at the residence, offers said several men exited the house and one of them said they knew Givens but he was not there.

While on the scene, a black male, identified as Ricky Rogers, Jr., tried jumping out of a back window where police officers were standing. Once Rogers saw officers standing there, he went back inside.

Court records say Rogers then exited the residence and an officer did a pat down on him, where the officer felt what they believe to be a bag of marijuana. Rogers was advised of his rights and also allegedly said he had “dope” in his pants.

While there, officers learned Rogers has several arrest warrants, two of which involved firearms. Rogers was also wanted for a recent investigation where he allegedly shot his child.

Court records say the owner of the home consented to a search. Officers went to the room where Rogers attempted to jump out of the window.

Officers say in that room in a baby crib, they found a firearm loaded with 10 live rounds, which was determined to be stolen. Rogers allegedly admitted to touching a gun in the residence the day before.

Rogers was arrested and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana.

Court records say Rogers has pending firearm charges along with this case as well as second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

