Magnolia School District considering change to when certain curriculum is taught

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KNOE) - Magnolia School District officials are considering moving Arkansas history from middle school into high school.

In an article from the Magnolia Reporter, Magnolia Middle School principal Gwen Carter and high school principal Jessica Aryee described the changes in Monday’s school board meeting.

If the change is approved, it would be a course for freshman and would be paired with a one-semester keystone course that is similar to high school orientation.

