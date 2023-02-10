Legendary NELA coach’s letterman jacket finds its way back home after six decades

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Racer Holstead is a staple name in northeast Louisiana. Holstead coached at Tallulah High and then at Tallulah Academy for more than four decades, racking up 309 wins and eight state championships along the way — along with one state basketball title and three Louisiana Independent School Association golf championships. He retired in 1996 as the 18th winningest coach in the country, was inducted to the Louisiana High School Activities Association Hall of Fame in 1991 and the Louisiana Tech Athletic Hall of Fame in 1995. His 1961 state championship letterman jacket was finally found after six decades at a New Orleans flea market.

