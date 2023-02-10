Downtown Monroe hosting Mardi Gras Bash before Krewe of Janus parade

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Are you looking for ways to celebrate Mardi Gras ahead of Saturday’s big parade? Look no further!

Downtown Monroe will be having a Mardi Gras Bash on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 3-6 p.m. ahead of the Krewe of Janus parade.

Food trucks, mask-making with Masur Museum, and music by Go DJ Kidd will be available during the Mardi Gras Bash.

