Downtown Monroe hosting Mardi Gras Bash before Krewe of Janus parade
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Are you looking for ways to celebrate Mardi Gras ahead of Saturday’s big parade? Look no further!
Downtown Monroe will be having a Mardi Gras Bash on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 3-6 p.m. ahead of the Krewe of Janus parade.
Food trucks, mask-making with Masur Museum, and music by Go DJ Kidd will be available during the Mardi Gras Bash.
