Community leaders hold forum in Bastrop to reduce crime in Morehouse Parish

“Our people are killing one another,” said Pastor Morell Smith. “What can we do about it?”
By Tyler Englander
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BASTROP La. (KNOE) - Community leaders in Bastrop held a forum on February 9 to discuss ways to reduce crime in Morehouse Parish.

“It’s in our neighborhood,” said Pastor Morell Smith. “It’s our people. It’s our people that are killing one another. What can we do about it?”

Police Jury President Terry Matthews told KNOE the purpose of the meeting was to bridge the gap between citizens and elected officials.

“There are two issues that keep repeating themselves at the table regardless of where they are from,” said State Senator Katrina Jackson (D-34) on trying to recruit business to Morehouse Parish. “That is our educational system and our crime rate.”

Officials and citizens brainstormed ways to help make residents safer.

“Looking at newer technology and resources,” said Alvin Holmes, an investigator with the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office. “Cameras in high crime areas. Areas that we constantly have shootings going on.”

Former Mayor Clarance Hawkins acknowledged that money for specific resources could come from state grant funding, but said citizens should consider paying more taxes for more officers on the streets.

“Salaries are every two weeks,” explained Hawkins. “Retirement is every month. Hospitalization is every month. Gas is every month. That money comes from you, the taxpayers.”

Officials say a large part of the crime in Morehouse Parish is from two rival groups who retaliate against one another. Pastor Smith is proposing a meeting to bring down the tensions.

“Find out what the problem is,” explained Smith. “Talk to the other group and find out what the problem is, and then we become mediators. We ask for a cease-fire. We ask them to agree to stop shooting one another.”

Community leaders called the meeting following two shootings on January 25 that killed one person and hospitalized another.

