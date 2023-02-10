City of Monroe offers safety tips and guidance ahead Krewe of Janus parade day

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is preparing to let the good times roll with the Krewe of Janus on Saturday, Feb. 11, but would first like to remind the community of some safety tips and reminders.

Safety tips:

Do not leave children unattended! Designate a meeting place in the event you find yourself accidentally separated from your children or other family members/friends.

Put an index card with your contact information in your child’s pocket. You can also write that information on your child’s arm. This will help first responders return lost chiton with their families.

Do not fight or struggle over beads.

Keep a safe distance from the floats.

Leave valuables at home and secure your vehicles. Keep your keys secured.

If you’re grilling, do not dump hot coals on the grass. Make sure to extinguish hot coals after grilling.

Obey all traffic signs and directions from officers.

Prohibited items/acts:

No glass bottles or containers

Do not cross parade barricades during the parade

Do not throw anything at the floats

No underage possession of alcohol. Violators will be arrested

No public nudity will be tolerated. Violators will be arrested

No ATVs, side-by-sides, dirt bikes, or any other motorized recreational vehicles are allowed on any public property along the parade route

Weapons possessed or carried in violation of state law. Violators will be arrested

No unmanned Aircraft Systems (drones) are permitted over the parade

The City of Monroe says they would like to remind the community streets will close at 5:45 p.m. and the parade rolls at 6 p.m.

The following streets will be closed for the parade:

Louisville Ave. beginning at Riverside Dr. to Oliver Rd.

Walnut St. to Washington St.

Washington St. to N. 3rd St.

