Celebrating 40 Years with the Krewe of Janus!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Krewe of Janus is celebrating 40 years in the Twin Cities! This year’s theme is “Flash Back to the 70s” and the impact they’ve made over the last 40 years.

The Krewe of Janus is preparing to roll through the Twin Cities on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.

Founding members Steve Turner and Janet Breard joined us this morning to show off the floats and tell us about the first 40 years of this organization.

Don’t forget, there’s a Children’s Parade at the Pecanland mall at 10 a.m. on Saturday followed by a Pet Costume Contest starting at noon in downtown West Monroe. Then, the pet parade will roll at 1 p.m., through the streets of Antique Alley.

In West Monroe, these are the road closures for the parade:

• Trenton Street – will close at 7 a.m. from Bridge to Wood Street to all vehicular traffic; no parking will be allowed on Trenton Street.

• Commerce Street – will close at 7 a.m. to all vehicular traffic.

• Cotton Street – will close at 7 a.m. from Bridge to Natchitoches Street and will be used for emergency vehicles only.

• Wood Street from Natchitoches to Commerce Street will close at 12:30 p.m. and will reopen at 4 p.m.

• Stella/Mill Street at Natchitoches Street will close at 4 p.m.

• Natchitoches Street will close at 4 p.m. from the intersection of Stella/Mill east.

• The Lea Joyner Bridge will close to all traffic at 6 p.m. No standing on the bridge will be allowed during the parade.

• The southbound lane of Trenton Street at Stella Street will close at 6 p.m.

• The eastbound lane of Cypress Street at Bridge Street will close at 6 p.m.

In Monroe, these roads all close at 5:45 p.m. for the parade:

• Louisville Ave. beginning at Riverside Dr. to Oliver Rd.

• Walnut St. to Washington St.

• Washington St. to N. 3rd St.

The parade route is below:

Krewe of Janus parade route and street closures (Source: City of Monroe)

