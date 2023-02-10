Bill looking to give equal choice for expecting mothers passes Arkansas House

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – On Thursday, Arkansas lawmakers gave the first ‘OK’ to a bill aimed at giving expecting mothers equal incentives in certain businesses.

According to content partner KARK, HB 1006 was passed by the House Public Health, Labor, and Welfare Committee on Feb. 9.

The bill is aimed at businesses that cover abortion-related expenses but do not provide paid maternity leave.

It will now advance to the House floor.

You can read more about the bill and reactions from lawmakers on KARK’s website.

