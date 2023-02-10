Bill looking to give equal choice for expecting mothers passes Arkansas House

The bill is aimed at businesses that cover abortion-related expenses but do not provide paid...
The bill is aimed at businesses that cover abortion-related expenses but do not provide paid maternity leave.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – On Thursday, Arkansas lawmakers gave the first ‘OK’ to a bill aimed at giving expecting mothers equal incentives in certain businesses.

According to content partner KARK, HB 1006 was passed by the House Public Health, Labor, and Welfare Committee on Feb. 9.

The bill is aimed at businesses that cover abortion-related expenses but do not provide paid maternity leave.

It will now advance to the House floor.

You can read more about the bill and reactions from lawmakers on KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend
17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend
Fatal crash generic
Monroe teen killed in fatal crash
A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Epps woman.
Woman killed in East Carroll Parish crash
La. Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe
La. Sen. Katrina Jackson sued for allegedly violating First Amendment rights
Colorado police say a woman attempted to kidnap a child from an area Walmart.
Police: Woman arrested for attempting to kidnap child from Walmart

Latest News

Riverbend Elementary School in West Monroe, Louisiana
Sheriff’s office searches near Riverbend Elementary; area deemed safe
The Krewe of Janus is preparing to roll through the Twin Cities on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.
Celebrating 40 Years with the Krewe of Janus!
Superbowl LVII
Putting money on the Super Bowl? AG’s office offers guidance to protect bettors
Adopt a Pet: Meet Midnight!
Adopt a Pet: Meet Midnight!
The Krewe of Janus is preparing to roll through the Twin Cities on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.
Check out these throws from the Krewe of Janus!