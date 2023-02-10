Arkansas senator proposes change to how primary elections run in the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNOE) - One state senator wants to change the way Arkansas holds primary elections so it is similar to how it’s done in Louisiana.

The constitutional amendment submitted by Democrat Senator Clarke Tucker of Little Rock would require all candidates to be listed on a single ballot, regardless of political party. Each candidate would have the party listed by his or her name.

The two candidates with the most votes would be advances to the general election.

The proposal is called Senate Joint Resolution 4 and it is now before the senate state agencies and government affairs committee.

Since it’s a constitutional amendment, voters would have to approve it before it goes into effect.

